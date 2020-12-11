Advertisement

Uber CEO asks Evers to prioritize app-based workers in COVID-19 vaccine dispersal

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says 14,600 people in Wisconsin have earned money on the Uber app during the pandemic.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CEO of Uber is asking Governor Tony Evers to consider app-based workers as essential and prioritize them when considering who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted in a letter to the governor that 14,600 people in Wisconsin have earned money on the Uber app during the pandemic.

Khosrowshahi argued that public health experts have recognized that rideshare drivers and food deliver service workers, including those 14,600 Wisconsinites, should receive prioritized access as frontline workers to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over the last nine months, these workers have been a lifeline to their communities,” said Khosrowshahi.

The CEO recognized that there will be millions of people that need to be immunized once the vaccine becomes available and noted that Uber has worked in partnership with state and local governments nationwide to support pandemic response efforts.

He also offered assistance to the State of Wisconsin with distributing vaccines.

“We also believe that we can use our technology to remove transportation barriers faced by individuals who will need to travel to their vaccination appointments, especially those in higher risk groups and in communities of color, which have borne the disproportionate brunt of this pandemic,” he said.

On Thursday, a US panel of experts gave their recommendation on the Pfizer vaccine, saying it was ready for widespread public use in those aged 16 or older. Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months

Latest News

Grand Chute town vehicles are decked in holiday lights
Grand Chute holds "reverse" parade
Oshkosh home lit up for The Collaboration of Lights holiday light show for charity
Families team up on holiday light shows for charity
Birder Players promote A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Theaters try to keep the curtains up on holiday traditions
A house in Oshkosh is one of four in the area being decorated with lights to raise money for NAMI
Oshkosh-area families team up on holiday light display for charity
Grand Chute puts on a "reverse" parade with decorated town vehicles as people in their own cars...
Grand Chute holds “reverse” holiday parade