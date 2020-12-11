Advertisement

Grand Chute holds “reverse” holiday parade

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Town of Grand Chute is holding a “reverse” holiday parade to keep people safe in the pandemic.

Organizers decorated town vehicles and lined them up along Grand Chute Boulevard, turning it into Jingle Bell Boulevard Thursday night ... but they didn’t take a parade route. They stayed put and let parade-goers drive past in their own cars. Santa himself was at the reverse parade, waving outside the town hall.

The goal is to make a family-friendly holiday event while still being conscious about coronavirus safety.

Another reverse parade will be held next Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Grand Chute Town Park, 1850 W. Grand Chute Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months

Latest News

Grand Chute town vehicles are decked in holiday lights
Grand Chute holds "reverse" parade
Oshkosh home lit up for The Collaboration of Lights holiday light show for charity
Families team up on holiday light shows for charity
Birder Players promote A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Theaters try to keep the curtains up on holiday traditions
A house in Oshkosh is one of four in the area being decorated with lights to raise money for NAMI
Oshkosh-area families team up on holiday light display for charity