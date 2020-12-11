Grand Chute holds “reverse” holiday parade

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Town of Grand Chute is holding a “reverse” holiday parade to keep people safe in the pandemic.

Organizers decorated town vehicles and lined them up along Grand Chute Boulevard, turning it into Jingle Bell Boulevard Thursday night ... but they didn’t take a parade route. They stayed put and let parade-goers drive past in their own cars. Santa himself was at the reverse parade, waving outside the town hall.

The goal is to make a family-friendly holiday event while still being conscious about coronavirus safety.

Another reverse parade will be held next Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Grand Chute Town Park, 1850 W. Grand Chute Boulevard.

