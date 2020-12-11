State grant helps light stage at area theaters this holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stage has been empty for most of the year at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere, as the pandemic continues to close the curtain on treasured traditions.

“Our Christmas Carol the Musical, which has become a tradition and it ran the entire month of December for the last few years and it really hurts us not to have anything like that this year,” said Alicia Birder, Executive Director of Birder Studio and Performing Arts.

She says the theater’s holiday lineup helps keep the curtain raised throughout the year. This year she’s lost three cabarets, and the Dudley Birder Chorale at the Weidner Center to name a few.

However, Birder says she is thankful for the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program which provided the venue with $30,748 from the state.

“The grant was specifically for lost funds from ticket sale revenue loss,” said Birder. “We’ll be able to license a few shows and get the curtain back up.”

Bigger venues like the Meyer Theatre and the Resch Center have also lost some of their more traditional Christmas shows, and booking into 2021 has been hard due to uncertainty.

The state awarded PMI Entertainment with $395,308 from the same grant program which will help retain some core employees and pay bills.

“We’re trying to figure out what we can do with limited capacity,” said Terry Charles, senior manager of corporate communications for PMI. “We just announced Disney on Ice is returning to the Resch Center in February, that was a touch and go thing to see whether it would happen.”

It’s good news at the Resch Center takes another hit with the loss of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra this season.

“The Trans-Siberian Orchestra basically sells out shows in one day, and the shows at the Meyer have done well too,” said Charles.

Let Me Be Frank Productions is putting on some Christmas themed entertainment at the Meyer this year, but it’s a far cry from previous years holiday entertainment.

Charles remains hopeful the industry can bounce back next year.

“I think we’re finding now as time goes on that our industry, entertainment and tourism type industry, are an essential part of life; that people need a diversion to be entertained, to have a good time. That’s something that’s been missing from everybody’s lives,” said Charles.

