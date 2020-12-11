SNOW SOUTHEAST LATE TONIGHT & SATURDAY

Today feel quite different from the mild and sunny weather of yesterday. Clouds remain constant through the rest of today and into the weekend. Blustery northeast winds will continue and even strengthen into Saturday.

Rain and snow are falling across the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and minor precipitation has brushed Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties, but as tonight wears on the precipitation will lift slightly northward. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac counties. Accumulating snow will fall for areas south and east of Lake Winnebago where 2-4″ will be possible. Fringe areas like the Fox Cities and Green Bay are looking for an inch or less. Areas north of that will simply have cloudy skies and brisk wind. Speaking of the wind, gusts on Saturday will be as highs as 40 mph. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in place for Brown and Oconto counties where the bay shore will experience minor flooding and erosion due to the strong wind gusts and large waves on the lake. High water will be possible along the banks of Duck Creek, and the Oconto, Fox and East Rivers through tomorrow night. In addition a LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the high winds along Sheboygan county. The strong wind gusts will also cause some blowing and drifting snow. Snow will end later Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday into next week will be quieter and cooler. At some point next week some light snow showers or flurries are possible but the details aren’t pinned down yet.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: N 20-40 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Colder and blustery... A late wintry mix develops FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Snow develops, with some wintry mix along the lakeshore. Gusty winds. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Periods of snow. Slippery travel across eastern Wisconsin... Dry in the Northwoods. Very windy! HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. A blustery morning. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. More clouds at night. HIGH 28 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33

