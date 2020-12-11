Advertisement

Saturday’s Green Bay Phoenix game at Northern Iowa canceled

UNI cancels game due to coronavirus within program
green bay phoenix basketball
green bay phoenix basketball(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa on Saturday morning at 11 AM has been cancelled, the school announced Friday afternoon.

Team officials say Northern Iowa was force to cancel due to COVID-19 complications within the UNI program. This decision was made based on recommendations from Green Bay’s medical team.

Green Bay (0-4) will next host UW-Milwaukee for a double header on Saturday (Dec. 19) and Sunday (Dec. 20) to start Horizon League Conference play. The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is schedule to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones and family.
Decorated combat veteran identified as pilot killed in fighter jet crash
Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks vaccine and allergic reactions
“We could be done”: Dr. Rai on how many need to get vaccinated to overcome COVID
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified

Latest News

WIAC Picture
WIAC releases update for Winter Sports return
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic's Nikola...
Antetokounmpo won’t say whether he will sign supermax offer
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game...
Rodgers-led Packers on brink of NFC North title, play Lions
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers drops back during the second half of an NFL football game...
Packers synergy has team on verge of clinching NFC North this weekend