Saturday’s Green Bay Phoenix game at Northern Iowa canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa on Saturday morning at 11 AM has been cancelled, the school announced Friday afternoon.

Team officials say Northern Iowa was force to cancel due to COVID-19 complications within the UNI program. This decision was made based on recommendations from Green Bay’s medical team.

Green Bay (0-4) will next host UW-Milwaukee for a double header on Saturday (Dec. 19) and Sunday (Dec. 20) to start Horizon League Conference play. The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is schedule to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

