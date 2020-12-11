“Purr”st Alert Update: Bernie the cat enjoys pet time

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s nothing quite as joyful as the sound of a cat’s purr.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society brightened up our Friday with video of Bernie the cat getting some pets and responding with his “purr motor.”

OAHS shared the video on their Facebook page and gave Action 2 News permission to share it with our viewers. CLICK HERE to watch.

What better way to start off this feel-good Friday than with a Bernie video? This boy LOVES pets - make sure to turn up your volume to hear his purr motor. And check out those happy kneading paws! Posted by Oshkosh Area Humane Society on Friday, December 11, 2020

Action 2 News reporter Dakota Sherek introduced us to Bernie in November. The “miracle” cat had been taken to Oshkosh Area Humane Society with a traumatic injury.

“He was so severely injured and he had a lot of dried blood on him that we simply couldn’t tell what was going on with him,” said Executive Director Joni Geiger.

Geiger says they rushed him to the Animal Referral Center, where it was determined Bernie had been shot in the head.

The bullet went from his forehead near his eye down through his mouth and damaged his jaw before lodging in his shoulder.

“It was pretty shocking simply, not only because who would do that, and then he’s just such an incredibly nice cat,” said Geiger. “He hasn’t met a person he does not like, he’s very friendly, he’s very outgoing, they say he likes making biscuits all the time.”

Bernie is in foster care. His foster mom gives him food and medicine through a feeding tube and keeps him in clean bandages.

Geiger says anyone with information on who hurt Bernie can contact the humane society or either the Omro Police Department or the Winnebago County Sheriff.

If you have any information on this case, call (920) 424-2128 or email info@oahs.org. You can remain anonymous.

Enough was donated that Bernie’s surgery was covered, but if you’d like to help animals at OAHS in need of urgent or specialized care, donations can be made to the OAHS “Cuddle’s Fund” HERE.

