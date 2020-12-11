Advertisement

Police investigating shooting outside Oshkosh bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a shooting at a night club parking lot.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots near the French Quarter, 539 High Avenue.

Officers found evidence of gunshots, but no victims. They’re not aware of any injuries related to this shooting.

“The incident appears to have been in relation to an altercation that began inside the bar before moving outside, and was not random,” reads a statement from Oshkosh Police.

Police say one person involved in this shooting was taken into custody on drug charges.

Police are working to identify suspects and witnesses.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks vaccine and allergic reactions
“We could be done”: Dr. Rai on how many need to get vaccinated to overcome COVID
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
115th Fighter Wing to hold news conference on jet crash
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

Latest News

A state grant has helped keeps some lights on at theaters across the state.
State grant helps light stage at area theaters this holiday season
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder and blustery
Grand Chute town vehicles are decked in holiday lights
Grand Chute holds "reverse" parade
Oshkosh home lit up for The Collaboration of Lights holiday light show for charity
Families team up on holiday light shows for charity