Police investigating shooting outside Oshkosh bar

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a shooting at a night club parking lot.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots near the French Quarter, 539 High Avenue.

Officers found evidence of gunshots, but no victims. They’re not aware of any injuries related to this shooting.

“The incident appears to have been in relation to an altercation that began inside the bar before moving outside, and was not random,” reads a statement from Oshkosh Police.

Police say one person involved in this shooting was taken into custody on drug charges.

Police are working to identify suspects and witnesses.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.