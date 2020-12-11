Advertisement

Oshkosh-area families team up on holiday light display for charity

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a fan of holiday light shows, head to the Oshkosh area for The Collaboration of Lights. Four families are teaming up starting Friday, Dec. 11, to raise money for a charity to help people suffering with mental illness.

After days of preparation, the stage is now set at Christopher Stack’s house on Sunnybrook Drive (CLICK FOR MAP) for his part in a holiday light show he hopes will inspire the entire community.

“Christmas was always the most magical time of the year for me, and as I got older I wanted to do more and more things to share that with everyone, and I think this is as big as I can get right now,” Stack said.

Stack’s is one of four households jointly putting on light shows supporting NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Our show is going to support NAMI, which is a mental health organization, and with the pandemic and with social isolation right now we thought at mental health was a really important platform,” Cindy Fisher said.

Fisher is participating with her decorated house on Maple Ridge Road in Berlin (CLICK FOR MAP).

So is John Peterson, who lives on Maricopa Drive in Oshkosh (CLICK FOR MAP).

“Given the current events and the climate of the world right now, I mean, everyone needs something good to do, something safe everyone can go out and enjoy, and all at the same time benefiting a really great cause,” Peterson said.

Also hosting a show is Brody Enli, who raised about $2,000 last year for another charity with his holiday light display on Westbreeze Drive (CLICK FOR MAP).

“It’s just kind of cool to know just to be able to help less fortunate people and be able to do something that I really enjoy,” Enli said.

The donation drive runs both Friday and Saturday night from 5 until 10.

Links to The Collaboration of Lights
The Collaboration of Lights Facebook page
Christmas SpecSTACKular (335 Sunnybrook Dr., Oshkosh)
Fisher Light Show (524 Maple Ridge Rd., Berlin)
Brody's Christmas Lights for Charity (1874 Westbreeze Dr., Oshkosh)
Sunnybrook Lights (1510 Maricopa Drive, Oshkosh)

