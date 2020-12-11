PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of a church in Peshtigo have found a special way to show support for their local health care workers during the pandemic.

At Faith Church in Peshtigo, it’s a mission they call Helping Heroes in Health Care.

And it all started about a month ago after Linda Bodin went to the doctor for a checkup.

“My doctor just looked really tired, really beaten down and one of the questions was asked, where is there hope, and I couldn’t get it out of my mind,” recalls Bodin.

So Bodin turned to her church family.

“We started brainstorming and baskets of goodies with cards, praying every Thursday, is what we came up with,” says Rebecca Beavers.

Thanks to a church donation drive, Beavers has been able to deliver more than 60 baskets to health care clinics in Peshtigo and Marinette.

Another 60 will be dropped off by the end of the year.

“It’s a physical token to let them know that we care about them, smaller waters because they’re on the go, little snacks, again just because they don’t have a lot of time, they’re probably not taking a lot of breaks, and we just wanted something so they could grab and go and get back to their patients, but something also physical to show that we love them and to let them know that we’re praying for them,” says Beavers.

The response from health care workers has been nothing but gratitude and appreciation.

“No one wants to be forgotten so this is just our way of saying hey, we know you’re here, we know you’re working hard, we love you and yeah, God bless,” says Beavers.

Beavers and Bodin say they’ll keep seeking donations and hope to fill more baskets well into 2021.

They’re also hoping their church’s mission might serve as an inspiration in other communities.

“Get the ball rolling, do something wonderful for your neighborhood,” says Bodin.

