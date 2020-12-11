Fond du Lac police investigating gunshots

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating gun shots fired in Fond du Lac late Friday morning.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near 5th and Main streets just after 11 A.M. Officers found shell casings in the 100 block of 5th Street, between Main and Marr St.

Police didn’t find anyone who was injured and didn’t find any damage to surrounding homes.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information for investigators. Call Fond du Lac police at (920) 906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.