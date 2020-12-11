FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY INTO SATURDAY

A potent storm passes by to our south into Saturday. It will create plenty of wind (gusts to 40 mph) and could possible cause some flooding near the shores of the Bay and Lake Michigan. The storm will also bring snow across roughly the SE half of Wisconsin. As of now it looks like 1-2″ of snow will be possible for Green Bay & the Fox Cities, with 2-4″ farther east and south (Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc & Sheboygan counties). Closer to the Lake there could also be some rain or mix - Which could suppress snowfall totals. Areas to the north & west of Green Bay will see little if any snow this time around.

As the storm moves away later in the weekend, the wind will weaken and clouds will break for some sun Sunday... though another weak disturbance will bring more clouds and perhaps a bit of light snow to the north Sunday Night.

As with all winter storms, the slightest change in the expected storm path can create different snowfall amounts - Check back often for more updates in the coming hours...

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE-N 20-40 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops SOUTH, with some wintry mix along the lakeshore. Gusty winds. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Periods of snow. Slippery travel across eastern Wisconsin... Dry in the Northwoods. Very windy! HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: A blustery morning. Partly sunny. (light snow NORTH at night?) HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. More clouds at night. HIGH 28 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Some sun, but cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A chance of NIGHT snow showers. HIGH: 35

