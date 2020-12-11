Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY INTO SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A potent storm passes by to our south into Saturday. It will create plenty of wind (gusts to 40 mph) and could possible cause some flooding near the shores of the Bay and Lake Michigan. The storm will also bring snow across roughly the SE half of Wisconsin. As of now it looks like 1-2″ of snow will be possible for Green Bay & the Fox Cities, with 2-4″ farther east and south (Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc & Sheboygan counties). Closer to the Lake there could also be some rain or mix - Which could suppress snowfall totals. Areas to the north & west of Green Bay will see little if any snow this time around.

As the storm moves away later in the weekend, the wind will weaken and clouds will break for some sun Sunday... though another weak disturbance will bring more clouds and perhaps a bit of light snow to the north Sunday Night.

As with all winter storms, the slightest change in the expected storm path can create different snowfall amounts - Check back often for more updates in the coming hours...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE-N 20-40 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops SOUTH, with some wintry mix along the lakeshore. Gusty winds. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Periods of snow. Slippery travel across eastern Wisconsin... Dry in the Northwoods. Very windy! HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: A blustery morning. Partly sunny. (light snow NORTH at night?) HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. More clouds at night. HIGH 28 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Some sun, but cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A chance of NIGHT snow showers. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones and family.
Decorated combat veteran identified as pilot killed in fighter jet crash
Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks vaccine and allergic reactions
“We could be done”: Dr. Rai on how many need to get vaccinated to overcome COVID
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor snowfall totals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowfall and slippery roads
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who gets the snow and when
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who gets the snow and when
First Alert Weather meteorologists
SNOW SOUTHEAST LATE TONIGHT & SATURDAY