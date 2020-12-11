Advertisement

De Pere man arrested on suspicion of 7th intoxicated driving offense

Joseph L Smits
Joseph L Smits(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man was arrested on suspicion of his 7th driving under the influence offense after a crash on I-41 Thursday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the suspect as 53-year-old Joseph L. Smits.

On Dec. 10, at about 10:32 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-41 near County Road U in Outagamie County.

“Subsequent investigation revealed the driver was operating while under the influence,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

A blood draw was taken at a local hospital.

Smits was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Smits was also cited for improper right turn, failure to fasten his seat belt, and driving without insurance.

Smits was convicted of his sixth offense OWI in 2016. He was sentenced to two years in prison and three years on extended supervision.

