Advertisement

Dairy industry worried about dry ice shortage with COVID-19 vaccine

Dry ice is used to prevent dairy culture from spoiling - and keep the Pfizer vaccine cold
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re mere days away from when we are expected to begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The topic of conversation is now focused on the logistics of transporting these vaccines using dry ice.

“We recognize obviously that the COVID-19 vaccine is the number one priority, but as you prioritize other uses of dry ice in the country, we ask that the dry ice used for dairy cultures is a high priority,” John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold, and that’s where dry ice comes in.

This week, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association issued a letter to federal and state leaders saying its products also rely heavily on dry ice. Dairy culture is used for cheese and yogurt and it needs to be cold so those dairy products don’t spoil.

Most of the nation’s culture manufactures are in Wisconsin, and they use about 350,000 pounds of dry ice a week to distribute products around the world.

“Cultures are shipped weekly in the industry, and of course milk is a perishable product, so we have to make dairy products each day with what that cow gives us,” Umhoefer said.

A dry ice company Action 2 News spoke with said it is receiving calls from local doctors inquiring if there’s enough dry ice in stock. Nonetheless, those calls haven’t translated into orders just yet.

Governor Tony Evers on Thursday made $3.25 million available to nine ethanol producers in the state. Ethanol is used to make dry ice, and the industry was impacted negatively by the pandemic.

Umhoefer with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association said this is a positive step in keeping the dry ice supply strong.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nears 4,000 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up for 3rd day
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones and family.
Decorated combat veteran identified as pilot killed in fighter jet crash
Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Green Bay Police cancel alert for missing Green Bay woman
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks vaccine and allergic reactions
“We could be done”: Dr. Rai on how many need to get vaccinated to overcome COVID
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified

Latest News

Blocks of dry ice coming off the manufacturing line
Cheese makers worry about dry ice shortage
Brooks Farms Beef began in September of 2020.
Waupaca dairy farm expands business after market demand changes
Due to the pandemic, the Brillion Fire Department's carside "Fill the Boot" fundraiser will be...
"Fill the Boot" campaign goes virtual
Thank You card put in goodie baskets for health care workers
Peshtigo church makes gift baskets for health care heroes
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven leaves the hospital after 84 days being treated for COVID-19
COVID-19 patient goes home after 84 days in hospital