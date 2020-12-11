CLOUDY & COLDER, WITH SNOW DEVELOPING TONIGHT

Say “goodbye” to the recent mild and sunny weather... It’s now cloudy with a blustery northeast wind. Today’s temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s, while wind chills sit in the 20s.

We’re tracking a weathermaker that will blanket some of the region with accumulating snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Calumet County and to the southeast. 2-4″ of snow is expected to fall east of Lake Winnebago later tonight and through Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, snow totals will drop off quickly farther to the northwest. Green Bay will probably see less than an inch of snow, while the Northwoods stays dry. However, slippery roads will develop where the snow falls, so plan ahead if you have travel plans.

As the snow falls, visibility may be sharply reduced due to a strong north-northeast wind. Through tomorrow, wind gusts may reach 40 mph. While the snow is expected to be wet and slushy, the strong wind may be strong enough to create a little bit of blowing and drifting in rural areas.

The wind may also cause water to be pushed into the lower end of Green Bay. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for southern Oconto and Brown Counties. High water will be possible along the banks of Duck Creek, and the Oconto, Fox and East Rivers through tomorrow night.

The snow will come to an end Saturday evening, with some sunshine returning on Sunday. Blustery north winds will die down into Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures near the freezing mark.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: N 20-40 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Colder and blustery... A late wintry mix develops FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 38 (steady)

TONIGHT: Snow develops, with some wintry mix along the lakeshore. Gusty winds. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Periods of snow. Slippery travel across eastern Wisconsin... Dry in the Northwoods. Very windy! HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. A blustery morning. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. More clouds at night. HIGH 27 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.