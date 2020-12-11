Brillion Fire Department shifts to virtual Boot for Hunger

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, December 12th is fill the boot day in Brillion. But, the pandemic has changed how the fire department will hold its annual fundraiser for the local food pantry.

For more than a decade, the second Saturday of December is Boot for Hunger day in Brillion. Members of the Brillion Fire Department man the intersection of Highway 10 and Main Street, stopping cars and asking people to fill their boot with cash. Donations collected during the four hour event all go to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Brillion.

“Over the last 12 years we’ve been able to raise and collect over $53,00 for the food pantry and all of that money has stayed right in Brillion at our food pantry,” says Fire Chief Joe Diener.

For everyone’s safety, during the pandemic, the fire department knew it wouldn’t be able to work the four way stop this year. So, like many other organizations, it’s moving its event online, broadcasting live, from the fire stations, on it’s Facebook page, from 7 A.M. until noon.

According to Chief Diener, “We have fun when we stand on the street corner, guys wear their Christmas hats and do certain things, try to make it fun for everybody and then we’re looking to do that as well with the virtual.”

Donations will be accepted through PayPal (fd@ci.brillion.wi.us) and Venmo (@BrillionFire). And, for people who aren’t comfortable donating that way, there will be a boot set up outside the fire department for cash donations.

It’s money that will stay locally, and mean a lot to the pantry that has seen an increase in need.

“They’ve been great through the years, we count on their donation,” adds Ken Geiger, vice-president of the food pantry.

The fire department would like to raise between four and five thousand dollars, understanding every little bit helps.

“We care about our members, we care about our families, but most importantly we care about the community and this is our one way, each year we can give back to that community and at a great time when the food pantry needs it the most,” says Chief Diener.

