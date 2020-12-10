Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved death Wednesday near Fort Atkinson.

The DOJ reports that around 12:30 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek.

Troopers say there was one driver and one passenger in the car. The DOJ continued, saying the vehicle stopped for a short amount of time and then the only passenger fled the vehicle. After that, the driver drove away in the vehicle.

The DOJ says that the passenger was apprehended later.

Troopers pursued the vehicle that fled the scene and the DOJ said the person inside the car fired shots at the law enforcement while driving.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26 and law enforcement deployed road spikes. The DOJ noted that the vehicle struck the spikes, exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and then stopped in the median.

The DOJ says that the then driver exited the car with a gun and tried to steal a civilian’s vehicle. Three Wisconsin State Patrol troopers then discharged their weapons and struck the driver, the DOJ reports.

Law enforcement performed live-saving measures on the driver, but they died at the scene. The DOJ says no law enforcement personnel or other people involved were injured as a result of this incident.

The involved State Patrol troopers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The DOJ is leading the investigation of this incident and will be assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Previous Story:

A stretch of U.S. 12 near Fort Atkinson reopened late Wednesday afternoon after the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office shut down all lanes for more than four hours.

The Sheriff’s Office is still not releasing details on why the highway was closed. However, multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen around a tan vehicle in the roadway.

The highway was closed at the Wis. 26 interchange shortly before 1 p.m.

A witness told NBC15 they saw a police pursuit along Hwy. 26 outside of Jefferson shortly before the closure. Authorities have not confirmed any details about that incident nor have they said if this may be connected.

Initial estimates indicated the highway may be closed for two hours. The on and off-ramps connecting Hwy. 26 to U.S. have also been closed.

Police block US-12 lanes at HWY 26, as they investigate what’s happening underneath the overpass. Witness says there was a police pursuit- officials have yet to confirm whether they’re related. pic.twitter.com/tILJsDFkhF — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) December 9, 2020

