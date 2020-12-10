Advertisement

Troopers fatally shoot driver following pursuit

U.S. 12 is closed at Hwy. 26 in Fort Atkinson.
U.S. 12 is closed at Hwy. 26 in Fort Atkinson.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says State Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in Fort Atkinson following a pursuit.

Troopers tried to pull the driver over about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek, according to DOJ. The driver stopped briefly and a passenger exited the vehicle and ran. Officers later arrested the passenger.

Authorities say troopers began chasing the driver who fired shots at them during the pursuit. The suspect eventually hit a spike strip and got off the highway and drove into Fort Atkinson before stopping in a median.

Justice officials say the driver then tried to carjack a vehicle. Three troopers shot the suspect, who died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The troopers were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency in the case.

