Strange shaking in Little Chute traced to landfill

(KTUU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - At about 7 o’clock Wednesday night, residents of Little Chute started reporting a shaking, trembling, and a consistent thumping.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says it took some investigating, but it was determined the vibrations were caused by a release of methane gas at the county landfill.

The police department told us that’s not an uncommon situation, but it is the first time it resulted in reports to the police department.

Police say there’s no need for further investigation.

