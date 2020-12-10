National Guard confirms death of jet fighter pilot in U.P. crash

UPPER MICHIGAN (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard confirmed a pilot who crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is dead.

The military is not releasing the pilot’s name until 24 hours after notifying his family, which is Department of Defense policy. More information is expected Friday morning.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.

Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander, wrote in a statement late Thursday afternoon, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time... Today is a day for mourning, and the 115th Fighter Wing along with the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

He added, “We are an extremely close knit group at the fighter wing, and the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization.”

The pilot was on a routine training mission in an F-16 Fighting Falcon Tuesday night when it crashed in Delta County at about 8 o’clock. Action 2 News partner station WLUC reports the jet crashed in the Hiawatha National Forest, which the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs confirmed Thursday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement Wednesday, “I was devastated to learn last night that a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard was involved in an F-16 crash in the Upper Peninsula. As search and rescue operations continue, Kathy and I are hoping and praying for the pilot’s safe return. Our hearts go out to pilot’s family as well as the members of the 115th Fighter Wing as they continue working to bring the pilot home.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.