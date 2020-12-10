MILD AGAIN TODAY... BUT SNOW POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds today. However, look for a quick warm-up this morning with dry air and a south breeze. Similar to yesterday, our high temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 40s and some low 50s. Temperatures are so mild for the middle of December, they’re about 20 degrees warmer than normal.

The wind will veer to the north this evening as a cold front arrives. This will cause cooler weather to settle into Wisconsin for the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the 30s tomorrow and into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we continue to track a strong storm system that will blanket the southern half of the Great Lakes with snow. Right snow it looks like the heaviest snow (6-12″) will pass through southern Wisconsin. It’s possible some of this heavy snow could sneak up the lakeshore into east-central Wisconsin. However, snow totals remain uncertain at this point, and we do expect a “sharp cut-off” between those who get several inches, and those who get nothing. Needless to say, areas from Green Bay and to the southeast will likely have some slippery travel early in the weekend, so stay tuned...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A brisk north wind late. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Cooler and breezy... Light snow or a mix at NIGHT to the SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow likely from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST... Blowing snow possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Still blustery, but the wind weakens late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cold. HIGH 32 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 35

