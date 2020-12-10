Manitowoc business known for its patriotic art gains national spotlight

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Shane Henderson began his business as a hobby with his then 10-year-old son in their garage.

“It’s amazing this is all happening. It happened by accident,” Henderson said from inside his Manitowoc shop. “Just the other day. I had...a Facebook memory come through from three years ago, and it was just me and a couple of employees in a tiny shop.”

Fast forward to 2020, Henderson’s son is now 17 and he’s moved from a garage into two manufacturing facilities with 30 employees.

“It’s crazy how fast this has happened. Honestly, it’s truly the American dream,” Henderson said.

Metal Art of Wisconsin, as his business is known by, was featured on Wednesday’s World News Tonight with David Muir segment “Made in America.”

Henderson credited social media for allowing his business to create a loyal and large following. It started when he posted pictures on Instagram of his hand-made items, which all use locally sourced material from the wood to the metal.

Sales exploded a few years ago when he designed “Freedom Cabinets.”

“When we invented that it was game over. It was like, that’s when it spiked out of control,” Henderson said.

The company ships more than 50 “Freedom Cabinets” a day. Each one has an American flag, and unlocks by the imprint of your thumb.

Henderson showed us some new items he’s selling to make life more convenient during the pandemic.

“It recognizes your fingerprint, comes down. Clicks. It sets down on pads,” he demonstrated to Action 2 News how a table that mounts to a wall can be used.

Metal Art of Wisconsin is a multi-million dollar business that has not stopped amid the pandemic, keeping people employed and a local economy going.

