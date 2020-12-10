Advertisement

Jingle Bell Boulevard lights up Town of Grand Chute

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Town of Grand Chute is celebrating Christmas with a Jingle Bell Boulevard light show.

Agencies came together to decorate six town vehicles in Christmas lights. They’ll be on display at Town Center Park, 1850 W Grand Chute Blvd.

The light show is a drive-through event at the park.

“We had a few residents reach out specifically asking for some type of holiday feature. A lot of it was do something like the city of Appleton has offered, but we thought we would put a twist on it and make our own special event,” says Trevor Prusinksi, Grand Chute Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

Jingle Bell Boulevard is 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 17.

