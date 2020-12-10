Advertisement

Incoming Democratic lawmaker calls Sen. Johnson ‘scum’

Francesca Hong
Francesca Hong(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison called U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in a tweet Thursday in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.

Francesca Hong, who was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district, tweeted in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

“This delusional scum continues to crawl further into 45′s (expletive) instead of representing the people of WI who need survival checks and relief,” Hong tweeted. “The last time I spoke to his office, his staff assured me they would do more than provide lip service. This ain’t it.”

Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweet. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Hong wasn’t the only Democrat upset with Johnson. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents Madison in Congress, tweeted the same article with criticism of Johnson.

“Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment continues. @SenRonJohnson’s desperate need for Donald Trump’s approval is beyond being a sycophant and bordering on being a cult follower or stalker,” Pocan said. “Either way, not a good look for a US Senator.”

Democrat Tom Nelson, who has already announced plans to run against Johnson in 2022, also tweeted on Johnson’s possible objection, calling it a “bizarre attack on the voters of Wisc.”

