Green Bay man charged with child pornography possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay made an appearance in Brown County court Thursday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Hector Rodriguez, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning as police served a search warrant at his parents’ house on Day Street. The criminal complaint says officers found ten videos of girls in sexual poses in a folder on Rodriguez’s cell phone labeled “young.” The complaint says the oldest girl appeared to be about 12; five of the girls are under the age of 8.

According to the criminal complaint, when police were interviewing Rodriguez he admitted looking at pornography on the internet. When an officer asked what his age preference is, the officer said there was a long pause and indicated Rodriguez began breathing quickly until he answered “25 to 30.”

When the officer asked about his cell phone, Rodriguez was hesitant to offer the pass code to unlock it, then Rodriguez became tearful and eventually said “he really needed help” and didn’t like who he was. He admitted he had “material,” which he confirmed meant child pornography, on his phone. He said he would provide police with his pass code “if he was guaranteed to get help.” “We could not give promises but could guide him in a direction to get the help he needs,” the officer states in the complaint.

Because the crimes involve children, each possession charge carries a minimum of 3 years in prison and requires extended supervision, up to 25 years in custody. In addition, there can be a $500 fine for each image associated with the crime.

