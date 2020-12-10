GBAPSD looks to address failing grades as virtual learning continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Keeping students engaged in online learning is just one of the many struggles parents and staff in the Green Bay Area Public School District are seeing, and it’s being reflected in student’s grades.

Staff says failing grades are more than double what they were at this time last year at the middle and high school levels.

“For example, it could be, a student has maybe multiple failing grades. so that’s, what’s reflected in the chart, not the number of students” said Judy Wiegand, Executive Director of Secondary Schools.

Wiegand says 27 percent of the grades reported in the first six weeks of school were failing grades. At the same time last year, only about 10 percent of reported grades were Fs.

District officials say the percentage of failing grades reported at the secondary level has more than doubled over this time last year. (GBAPSD)

Staff is looking at ways to help get those grades back up.

“We already have the ability to maybe give an incomplete, so that a student has more time; but instead of just giving them a couple of weeks after the end of the grading period, can we extend that until august, 2021?” said Wiegand.

The district is also looking at waiving 6.5 worth of elective credits and a half credit personal financial literacy course needed for graduation. District officials say those credits are not required by the state to get a diploma.

Another option is giving a student a pass on the course instead of a traditional letter grade.

“Being able to give a pass on the transcript or have it labeled as a pass versus, having that letter grade, then it gives them the credit for the course, but it doesn’t have to be calculated into their GPA,” said Wiegand.

These options will be discussed at the board meeting on December 14.

Parents say while their kids may be struggling, it varies from class to class.

“When they are calling your kid like they did a couple times last semester, that motivated him [my son], to say hey you know what, you’re calling me out and you’re doing that because you care about me. But, he has one teacher doing that, and that’s the one class he’s doing well in,” said Jamie Jensen, whose son goes to Southwest High School.

