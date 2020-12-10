Faces of COVID-19: De Pere Mayor James Boyd

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - James Boyd, the Mayor of De Pere, Wisconsin, is opening up about his battle with COVID-19.

As Action 2 News first reported in late September, Mayor Boyd tested positive for the coronavirus after getting a cough, a runny nose, and feeling extreme fatigue. He says over time, his symptoms got worse.

On Wednesday, he described just how hard the virus hit him.

“I was really sick for about 12 or 13 days, and by about the 10th day, my wife was very concerned. I was very concerned, but I was to the point where I couldn’t get up. I had some friends that gave me a pulse oximeter, I think I’m saying that correct, and then I was able to check my temperature, but by about the 11th, 12th, 13th day I could barely do that. So I never went in, I never was hospitalized, but I got to figure I was close,” said Mayor Boyd. “I think there is up to about 11 or 12 symptoms now, I’m not sure exactly the symptoms I had, I was just very, very, very sick. So one of the symptoms I had, I was nauseous and I couldn’t eat. So I didn’t eat or really drink much of anything for 13,14,15 days cause it wouldn’t let me. Everything was repulsive.”

Mayor Boyd adds it has been two months and two weeks since his diagnosis, and he is still dealing with symptoms, including loss of smell.

Action 2 News also heard from two traveling nurses Wednesday.

They have been helping in hospitals around the county, and are currently working in Green Bay.

Laura Liffiton and Morgan Fitzsimmons say it’s among their toughest assignments yet, even after being in New York City in April.

“There are stories, there are things that the virus does to your body that you don’t forget. They stay with you. The people stay with you. And the face time calls, their families, all of these things, they stay with you. If anybody needs to know anything, it’s that we don’t forget you after we’re gone,” said Liffiton.

“This is probably the most exposure that I’ve had to COVID-positive patients in the ER since everything has kind of begun. You’ve got to think that - everyone is a loved one. Whether this is a pandemic or this is before or after, we’re in this to help people,” said Fitzsimmons.

Both nurses say they’ve seen a lot of skepticism from patients questioning the truth about the virus.

