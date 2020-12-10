CLOUDS RETURN TONIGHT, SOME SNOW SATURDAY

The rest of the afternoon will continue with high clouds and sunshine, plus high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight the clouds will increase and the winds become brisk as they turn to the north. Lows will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s, which is actually pretty close to the normal daytime high temperatures.

Friday will be a much cloudier and cooler day. Highs will stay in the middle 30s to around 40s and north northeast wind will be blustery. Later Friday evening, scattered light snow or mix will already start falling across areas from Green Bay and to the southeast. Light snow and mix will continue through Saturday, wrapping up later Saturday afternoon or early evening. Due to the mild temperatures, especially along the lakeshore due to the warmer waters, precipitation along the lakeshore may be more mix than snow. Precipitation amounts are still hard to pin down, but a couple of inches look possible in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties with less the further north you go. North and west of Green Bay little to no snow is expected. Either way, slippery spots will develop later Friday into Saturday, so travel carefully.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A brisk north wind late. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Cooler and breezy... Light snow or a mix at NIGHT to the SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow likely from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST... Blowing snow possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Still blustery, but the wind weakens late. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cold. HIGH 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 33

