Changes coming to regional COVID-19 testing sites

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Several regional COVID-19 testing sites in our area are changing their days and hours of operation. This, as the National Guard testing site schedules are wrapping up. The counties affected are partnering with ThedaCare, so community testing can still be offered.

December 10th is the first day for the new COVID-19 testing site in Calumet County. Like the regional site, operated by the National Guard since October, the tests are still being administered in the parking lot of Christ the Rock Church. But, instead of three days a week, the site will only be open on Thursdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m..

“It used to be you could just drop in and have a test done, now it is by appointment so we encourage people to go to doineedacovid19test.com to register for an appointment. If you go onto that site you’re going to find all of the different areas where there are COVID-19, and they are free tests,” says Calumet County Health Officer, Bonnie Kolbe.

The operation at Appleton North has run its course too. And staring next week, Outagamie County’s regional testing site will be in the parking lot at Fox Cities Stadium - every Monday and Tuesday, also from 9-5.

Both Calumet and Outagamie county are partnering with ThedaCare and using their mobile testing facilities for these sites.

According to Kolbe, “These tests here, at the ThedaCare sites, are self administered. When you come in you come into the site, you get a swab to do your own nasal swab, someone will observe you doing it, you put it into a tube and then it gets shipped off.”

The testing sites are for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or for people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive -- no less than three days after that contact.

“I think it’s just really important to get tested and find where the location is closest to you and just do it. It’s a simple test and just so important to help save lives,” adds Kolbe.

Information on testing sites in your area can be found by calling 211 or visiting the doineedacovid19test.com.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.