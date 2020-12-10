BLUSTERY AND COLDER... SNOW CHANCE SOUTH

Clouds gradually increase tonight as an approaching LOW nears... This storm will do three main things to our weather: 1) Bring plenty of wind. Gusts Saturday could approach 40 mph near the Lake & Bay. The wind will be from the northeast, so some shoreline flooding and erosion will be possible. That northeast wind will also 2) Bring the return of much colder air. And finally, 3) Bring the chance of light snow - Mainly from Green Bay on southward. As of now, it looks like there is the potential for 1-3″ with the higher end of the range well to the south of Oshkosh and Manitowoc. There could also be some rain or wintry mix near the Lakeshore. There is still some uncertainty with this storm’s exact track, so things may change... With that said, travel SOUTH could be slippery by Friday night into Saturday night. Keep checking back for more updates on this storm.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NE 20-35 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A brisk north wind late. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Cooler and breezy... Light snow or a mix at LATE OR AT NIGHT to the SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Snow likely from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST... Blowing snow possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Morning flurries? Decreasing clouds. Still blustery, but the wind weakens late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cold. HIGH 32 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or flurries. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Blustery. A few flurries? HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 35

