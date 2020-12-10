Advertisement

Ashwaubenon School Board backs plan for in-person learning by January 11

Sign outside Ashwaubenon High School

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon School Board backed a plan Wednesday that could get kids back in the classroom by January 11.

However, there are a number of gating criteria that could impact the full return of students.

District administration says elementary students would start a phased approach on January 11 with a full return later that week.

Secondary students would come back in a hybrid model and the district will reassess that strategy at the start of the second semester later in January.

The plan also outlines new gating criteria and would look at absences in each building versus district wide, but will continue to monitor the county’s COVID-19 cases.

More information will be released to parents later this week,  including how to keep your child in a virtual learning model and a parent survey.

