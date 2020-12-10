Committee shows support to provide more money in Appleton’s motel voucher program

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Appleton is setting aside more money to help find people a place to stay through its motel voucher program.

The program was launched this past summer as many people lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the CARES Act, cities like Appleton are provided money for coronavirus relief funding, and a portion is being dedicated to help out the homeless.

That’s why a motel voucher fund was established back in August.

“This program is designed to ensure that an individual experiencing homelessness have a safe temporary place to stay until more permanent housing is identified,” said Nikki Gerhard, a Community and Economic Development Specialist.

However, those who are eligible to receive a motel voucher must be working with an agency that partners with the city to receive help.

“Maybe it’s a single mom of 24 that has two children and they’re working with the Boys and Girls Club to figure out what is their next step, right, and the Boys and Girls Club has found an affordable apartment for them, but they can’t get into the apartment for two weeks,” said Karen Harkness, the Director of Community Development.

During the city’s Community and Economic Development Committee meeting on Wednesday, a plan to redirect more than $78,000 to the program received a strong show of support.

“We’re seeing an increase in unemployment, an increase in the need for affordable housing, an increase in individuals being evicted from the housing that they had for various reasons, and so the need is growing in our community,” said Harkness.

The added concern also comes as temperatures drop.

“Our intentions are to get everyone off of the streets in the winter months as much as has been possible in the past,” said Gerhard.

The full council will vote on the funding next week. The hope is that it’s enough money to stretch out the program through next spring.

