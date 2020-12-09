Wisconsin fighter jet crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

UPPER MICHIGAN (WBAY) - An F-16 Fighting Falcon has crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

The jet was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison. The pilot was taking part in a routine training mission when it crashed at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One pilot was on board. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says they do not know the status of the pilot.

Action 2 News partner station WLUC reports the jet crashed north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line in the Hiawatha National Forest.

WLUC says emergency crews are on scene looking for the pilot. The station reports that poor cell phone connection in the rural area is impacting communications.

As we reported, the 115th Fighter Wing has been taking part in night training flights this week.

