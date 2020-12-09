Advertisement

Wisconsin fighter jet crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WBAY) - An F-16 Fighting Falcon has crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

The jet was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison. The pilot was taking part in a routine training mission when it crashed at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One pilot was on board. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says they do not know the status of the pilot.

Action 2 News partner station WLUC reports the jet crashed north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line in the Hiawatha National Forest.

WLUC says emergency crews are on scene looking for the pilot. The station reports that poor cell phone connection in the rural area is impacting communications.

As we reported, the 115th Fighter Wing has been taking part in night training flights this week.

Action 2 News will update this breaking news story.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
In the suit, Paxton claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states...
Texas attorney general challenging Wisconsin election results; Kaul calls suit “embarrassing”

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild December day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild December day
Ashwaubenon students create gift and special message for families battling cancer
Ashwaubenon students create gift and special message for families battling cancer
Price tag for Green Bay Police Department’s body camera, equipment upgrades estimated at $2.7...
Price tag for Green Bay Police Department’s body camera, equipment upgrades estimated at $2.7 million
Oshkosh City Council approves contract renewal, purchase of 24 new police body cameras
Oshkosh City Council approves contract renewal, purchase of 24 new police body cameras