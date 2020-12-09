Advertisement

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8: p.m. Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reports it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

