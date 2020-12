GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the possibility of snow in the forecast (finally!), First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst gets down to basics. Why do we get snow sometimes, and other times we get rain, freezing rain or sleet?

On Action 2 News at 4:30, he breaks down the conditions necessary to create a winter wonderland.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.