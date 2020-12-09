SUNSHINE RETURNS WITH VERY MILD WEATHER

Any freezing fog in northcentral Wisconsin will fade away quickly this morning. Otherwise, road conditions will be good with plenty of sunshine. A west breeze will usher in mild weather this afternoon. The high temperatures, mainly in the mid 40s, will be about 15 degrees warmer than normal for this point in December.

Heads up stargazers: There’s a CHANCE to see the Northern Lights tonight. A solar storm is causing electrically charged particles to flow through the Earth’s magnetosphere. That often causes the Aurora Borealis to become active. While it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see it tonight, it’s most likely to occur around and after midnight. The best viewing would be far away from any city light pollution.

Temperatures will begin to cool back down late in the week. We’re still tracking a stronger weekend weathermaker across the region. While the exact track of this storm is still uncertain, there’s increasing confidence that the heaviest snow will pass to our southeast (towards Milwaukee and Chicago). It’s more likely that the Fox Valley and the lakeshore sees some light snow on Saturday, followed by clearing skies on Sunday... However, stay tuned as details could change between now and the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm... Northern lights late? LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Sunshine and high clouds Mild again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of light accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Still blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. HIGH: 32

