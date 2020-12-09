STINGCANCER creates “One Tough Nut” gift bags for families battling cancer

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon middle school students are putting together a special gift and message to families battling cancer this holiday season

The students are members of STINGCANCER, who raise awareness and work to help others battling the disease.

“My Auntie Shell had some skin cancer on her arm,” said Jaylen Haluska, a 7th grader at Parkview Middle School.

“My dad had cancer, brain cancer when he was 19 I think,” said Evelyn Nesvacil, a 6th grader.

That’s why Parkview Middle School students are making sure others battling the disease get a gift and some encouragement this holiday season

“The kids are creating ‘One Tough Nut’ packages. The hex nut is a symbol of the fight through cancer,” said Nick Nesvacil, who created STINGCANCER.

That fight is something Parkview Principal, Kris Hucek, knows all too well.

“This project probably means more than any other ones that we’ve done at Parkview during my 12 years as principal, that’s because I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in March of 2012,” said Hucek.

She’s been cancer free since October of 2012, but for her and the students, the project is a way to give back.

“It has shown me that something good comes from everything negative in our lives, I truly believe that and I feel that it’s a way that I can connect to students and families who are going through the same thing,” said Hucek.

Fifty bags will be available for pick up at Parkview Middle School starting Friday, December 11. The bags will be placed in the lobby mid-morning.

Each bag has a gift card for Fox Harbor Pub and Grill, a shirt, hat and a nut.

“It kind of stands for... be tough and get through it, you can do it,” said Evelyn.

