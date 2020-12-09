Report: Wisconsin school property taxes increase 3.3%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows that property taxes levied by schools in Wisconsin will go up 3.3%, a smaller increase than in 2019 but still larger than any other year over the past decade.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released its report on Thursday.

Property tax bills get mailed to homeowners this month across Wisconsin and are the single largest tax paid by residents.

Property taxes are also the largest source of funding for schools and other units of local government, including police and fire departments.

The actual increase for each homeowner will vary depending on where they live.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)