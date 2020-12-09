Price tag for Green Bay Police Department’s body camera, equipment upgrades estimated at $2.7 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city officials are now learning what the estimated cost would be to purchase body cameras for the city’s police department, as well as make equipment upgrades.

Tuesday night, officials learned the estimated cost is slated at $2.7 million over five years.

The police department settled on using the company Axon after looking at four different companies for the body cameras. Axon develops technology such as body cameras, tasers, and information storage systems for police departments internationally.

Action 2 News first told you last month the police department will also purchase tasers, squad cameras and the software to store the footage.

Right now, the city will have to borrow the money, because the purchase isn’t part of the current city budget.

The Green Bay Packers are also expected to make a donation, but that amount has yet to be determined.

The cost created some concerns during Tuesday night’s Finance Committee meeting.

“I’m going to stand behind the no recommendation. Again, I do support the cameras, but I also support having all the information that’s necessary to make a big picture decision here,” said Brian Johnson, the Alderman for Green Bay’s 9th District.

The Green Bay City Council will take up the item at its meeting next week.

Axon is also the company used by the Appleton and Oshkosh Police Departments. The Oshkosh City Council voted Tuesday night to renew a contract with Axon, as well as purchase 24 new cameras.

