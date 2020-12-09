Advertisement

Poinsettia sales benefit Green Bay-area charities

Winter Rose Poinsettia
Winter Rose Poinsettia(KY3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Poyn-SETT-ah” or “poyn-SETT-ee-ah”? No matter how you pronounce it, sales of poinsettia flowers could benefit three Green Bay-area charities.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 19, Schroeder’s Flowers, 1530 S. Webster Ave., is donating $5 from every poinsettia sale to Paul’s Pantry, St. John’s Homeless Shelter, and the Salvation Army. The florist hopes to raise more than $35,000.

The donations will be collected from each in-store sale of one-stem, 6½” pots or two-stem poinsettias. There are no deliveries, and fantasy poinsettias aren’t part of this benefit.

Schroeder’s is also offering a free 4″ poinsettia to first responders and the medical staff at Green Bay who stop by the store and present their ID.

