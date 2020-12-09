PLEASANTLY SUNNY PLUS MILD FOR DECEMBER

Finally the sunshine is shining again on northeast Wisconsin. The sunshine is accompanied by some mild weather. Highs today and tomorrow will be around fifteen degrees or more above average. The normal high in Green Bay for this date is 30°. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but high level passing clouds are possible.

HEADS UP: The NORTHERN LIGHTS may be visible overnight. A solar storm is causing electrically charged particles to flow through the Earth’s magnetosphere. That means the Aurora Borealis may be visible tonight, but it’s no guarantee. If you are going to check it out, you’ll want to try between 9pm and midnight because some clouds may filter in after that. Make sure to get away from the city lights/light pollution to give yourself the best opportunity to see them.

Meanwhile we continue to track a weathermaker through the area this weekend. The track of the storm continues to stay mostly to our south. That means that light snow accumulation will be possible along the lakeshore and the Fox Cities, but areas north will generally be snow free. Those with travel plans to go southward toward Milwaukee and Chicago may encounter higher snow accumulation.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly clear evening, some late night thin. Cool and calm... Northern lights late? LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Sunshine and high clouds Mild again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of light accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Still blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH 32 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. HIGH: 31

