Play bingo and help small businesses in our area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small businesses in our area are trying their best to adapt during the pandemic and get through the holidays. There’s a way you can help support them by taking part in the ‘Shop Local Bingo 2020.’ There’s prizes and lots of fun incentives!

It’s a chance to help support small businesses and have a little fun while you’re at it.

“We decided to do the bingo card which lasts 3 weeks so it goes until December 19th and it’s not only in the Appleton area, this is also going on in Green Bay,” said Heather Wessley, Community Engagement Manager at Fox Communities Credit Union.

There’s plenty of incentives if you get a bingo as well as prizes, plus it’s about knowing you’ve helped a local business stay in business, with your dollars going back into the local economy.

That all includes online shopping or curbside pick-up.

“This year we are giving away a $1000 gift card for American Airlines to one lucky individual who blacks out their entire bingo card,” said Hollie Raab, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Appleton International Airport.

If you’re interested in participating, you can download the bingo card on appletondowntown.org or you can just go into the participating stores.

The community backing small businesses this way means a lot to people like Jessica Jerky, Owner of All Things Jerky in Appleton.

“We appreciate our customers so much more than just a number. When you order from us or call us, you’re talking usually to the owner, or probably a family member, if they’re a small business, most small businesses have family working,” said Jerky.

Jerky said while small businesses are used to having to adapt, they can’t survive and give that unique small shop experience without the support of the community.

“We want, in 2021 to be able to do all those things and more that we’re used to doing, so shopping small matters,” said Jerky.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.