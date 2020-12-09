Oshkosh City Council approves contract renewal, purchase of 24 new police body cameras

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh City Council has unanimously passed a proposal that will expand the number of body cameras worn by members of the city’s police department.

Although body cameras have been in the department since 2016, this will be the first time every officer who deals with the public would have one.

Tuesday night’s vote will allow more than $534,000 to be spent in order to renew a five year contract with Axon, and also buy 24 additional body cameras.

The two dozen new cameras will give the department a total of 95 body cameras.

“What we will be doing is renewing our contract, giving us unlimited data storage, but the exciting part about this is we will be adding cameras to our program. We will be adding cameras to all of our patrol supervisors as well as our detectives who have regular interaction with community members,” said Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith.

Chief Smith says the only exception will be for those who hold administrative positions, which don’t require being out on the street.

Axon is also the same company negotiating with Green Bay right now in order to supply body cameras for its police department.

“We recognized a long time ago we needed to have this enhanced level of accountability. We’re nationally accredited and that’s one of the things the accrediting agency looks for, we are doing these types of things to improve accountability,” said Mark Rohloff, the Oshkosh City Manager.

Many on the city council support the purchase of additional body cameras after a summer of unrest across the country, which involved allegations of police brutality.

“In terms of just interactions with the public it’s important to make sure that we have those interactions recorded, that they are available for records request. It’s a helpful tool for the citizens as much as it is for our police officers,” said Matt Mugerauer, an Oshkosh Council Member.

Chief Smith told Action 2 News the new body cameras are expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

