Advertisement

Omro Police looking for missing man

David Hale is missing from Omro.
David Hale is missing from Omro.(Omro Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Omro Police are investigating a missing persons case.

David Hale, 64, last had contact with his family on Nov. 17. The Rapid Search and Rescue Facebook page states there is surveillance video of David leaving a Kwik Trip in Omro during the evening hours of Friday, Nov. 20.

David does not have a vehicle. Omro Police say he relies on other people for transportation.

Hale is a veteran. Family say he suffers from PTSD.

Please share #missing 64 year old veteran David Lee Hale On Friday Nov 20th, 2020 in the evening hours David was at...

Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Thursday, December 3, 2020

If you have information, call police at 920-685-7007.

The Omro Police Department is currently investigating a missing person’s case. Case 20-1777. We are looking for any...

Posted by Omro Police Department on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for December
Opening date set for new Dave & Busters in Ashwaubenon
Winter Rose Poinsettia
Poinsettia sales benefit Green Bay-area charities
emergency vehicle lights
Employee found dead in Wisconsin corn silo