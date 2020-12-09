Omro Police looking for missing man

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Omro Police are investigating a missing persons case.

David Hale, 64, last had contact with his family on Nov. 17. The Rapid Search and Rescue Facebook page states there is surveillance video of David leaving a Kwik Trip in Omro during the evening hours of Friday, Nov. 20.

David does not have a vehicle. Omro Police say he relies on other people for transportation.

Hale is a veteran. Family say he suffers from PTSD.

If you have information, call police at 920-685-7007.

