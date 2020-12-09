Advertisement

Northern Lights could be visible Wednesday night

Northern Lights could be visible around midnight. Dec. 9, 2020.
Northern Lights could be visible around midnight. Dec. 9, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get your cameras ready. The Northern Lights could be visible Wednesday night.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says a solar storm is causing electrically-charged particles to flow through the Earth’s magnetosphere. That usually makes for an Aurora Borealis show.

“While it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see it tonight, it’s most likely to occur around and after midnight. The best viewing would be far away from any city light pollution,” Steve says.

Share your photos and videos with us at: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

NE WI 12/9/20: Any freezing fog in north central Wisconsin will fade away quickly this morning. Otherwise, road...

Posted by Steve Beylon WBAY on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point
In the suit, Paxton claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states...
Texas attorney general challenging Wisconsin election results; Kaul calls suit “embarrassing”

Latest News

First Alert Weather meteorologists
SUNSHINE RETURNS WITH VERY MILD WEATHER
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild December day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild December day
First Alert Weather meteorologists
SUN RETURNS WEDNESDAY
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds