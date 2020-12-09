GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get your cameras ready. The Northern Lights could be visible Wednesday night.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says a solar storm is causing electrically-charged particles to flow through the Earth’s magnetosphere. That usually makes for an Aurora Borealis show.

“While it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see it tonight, it’s most likely to occur around and after midnight. The best viewing would be far away from any city light pollution,” Steve says.

Share your photos and videos with us at: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

NE WI 12/9/20: Any freezing fog in north central Wisconsin will fade away quickly this morning. Otherwise, road... Posted by Steve Beylon WBAY on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.