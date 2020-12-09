New Resch Expo opening in January; major event announced for 2022

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has hurt the local tourism industry as people cancel their travel plans and take safety precautions, but an announcement Wednesday at the new Resch Expo has public headers hopeful that things will be different next year.

Leaders revealed that the Logging Expo is making its return to the Resch complex in about two years, bringing with it an economic impact of more than $3 million.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Logging Expo back here. It’s a huge show. We have about 340 vendors added, and it’s really important to showcase the forest industry. It’s the number two industry in the state,” Henry Schienbeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, said.

The Resch Expo Center, built on the site of the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall, is still on pace to open in January. Its first event is scheduled for later next month.

“Things are now moving forward. The expo construction is on schedule for early January, and we’re certainly looking for 20221 to be a much better year than we had the last half or three-quarters of 2020,” Terry Charles, PMI Entertainment senior manager of corporate communications, said.

Wednesday’s announcement was more good news, say county leaders, as it’s a sign of an economic rebound for the Green Bay area.

Still, there is a concern that the expo’s construction could pose a problem for county finances as it’s partially being funded by a room tax and a half-percent sales tax.

“If this continues with the COVID, and we’re not able to get our economy back up and running in the very near future, we have a lot of other issues we’d be concerned about. This would be one,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

As we’ve reported, the pandemic hit the tourism industry in the greater Green Bay area hard with a loss of between $85 million and $90 million in economic impact so far.

“As the vaccine gets more widely distributed, of course we’re hoping for a relatively strong summer. Compared to 2019, maybe not that strong,” Brad Toll of the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The Logging Expo is scheduled for September of 2022 and 2024.

And there is a promise that this is just the first of other large events to come.

