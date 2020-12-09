Local business woman using her experience to train new leaders

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley businesswoman is using her experience to encourage women to pursue leadership roles, both personally and professionally. But, because of the pandemic, she’s been forced to move her Women’s Leadership Academy online. The online course gives women time to juggle it all while improving themselves.

An accomplished businesswoman and former executive at Silver Star Brands as well as Bergstrom Automotive, Vicki Updike understands what it takes to be a leader. She says, “I started as a very young, independent, individual contributor and worked my way through leadership to the point where I was president of a company. I’ve made so many mistakes along the way so I want to bring those learnings to the group.”

She’s now sharing that knowledge with other women to help with their professional development, especially during the pandemic. According to Updike, “Women are seeing stresses and challenges more so than ever before. The burden of childcare and health care and taking care of the home falls on women in a disproportionate amount. And now with daycares closed and schooling from home, that fell back on the professional woman.”

Through her Women’s Leadership Academy, which is offered on her New Sage Strategies website, participants are coached through five main topics including understanding themselves as a leader, building confidence and communication skills, improving their strategic thinking, enhancing their executive presence, and making sure their voice is heard. Updike adds, ‘Women are not stepping into leadership roles and I really want to give them the confidence, they have the skills. If they don’t then they can learn the skills and continue to move their career forward.”

It’s work participants can do on their own, when they have time. And Updike is hoping the flexible schedule will allow more women to become engaged leading to them pursing leadership roles.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.