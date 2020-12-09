Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wednesday is the final day to drop off donations for toy campaign

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toys for Tots campaign ends Wednesday, December 9, and the Action 2 News lobby will be full of toys.

As the last call takes place Wednesday, we spoke with Staff Sgt. Dewayne Thomas about the campaign and found out what is still needed, as well as what to expect for the big event.

CLICK HERE for a list of toy drop off locations across northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,155 new cases, 19 more deaths
DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side

Latest News

Oshkosh City Council approves contract renewal, purchase of 24 new police body cameras
Astro Extra: Update on experiments in progress
Astro Extra: An update on multiple space projects
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
Astro Extra: Update on experiments in progress
Astro Extra: Update on space projects in progress