Green Bay Police looking for missing woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help.

Jordan Kawlewski, 23, has been missing since Dec. 8. That’s the last time anyone had contact with her.

Jordan drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.

Police did not release any information about her disappearance.

If you have information about Jordan or you see her, call police at 920-448-3200.

