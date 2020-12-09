Advertisement

Green Bay Police looking for missing woman

Jordan Kawlewski
Jordan Kawlewski(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help.

Jordan Kawlewski, 23, has been missing since Dec. 8. That’s the last time anyone had contact with her.

Jordan drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.

Police did not release any information about her disappearance.

If you have information about Jordan or you see her, call police at 920-448-3200.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, steam billows from the chimney or a coal-fired...
Wisconsin climate task force releases recommendations
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Johnson touts unproven alternate COVID-19 treatments at hearing
Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and mild
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and mild