Green Bay battles, but falls 82-68 at Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- The Green Bay men’s basketball team took the hardwood against Marquette on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum, with the Golden Eagles pulling away late for an 82-68 victory.

It was the first time since the 2012-13 season the two Wisconsin-based programs faced one another.

Two deep triples from PJ Pipes and another from Josh Jefferson in the early going helped the Phoenix keep pace with the Golden Eagles, as the home team struggled from deep and started out 0-for-6.

Preseason BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Dawson Garcia buried the first three-pointer for MU just before the under-8 media and was the first to reach double digits in the contest.

Marquette ranked atop the BIG EAST in numerous defensive categories entering Tuesday night, but the Phoenix matched the defensive intensity and forced the Golden Eagles into a 10-for-25 start from the field combined with a 1-of-9 mark from beyond the arc.

Pipes and Jefferson buried back-to-back triples to make it a one-possession game, 32-30, after Marquette constructed an eight-point advantage. A banked-in triple from Koby McEwen and another long-range connection from Garcia helped the Golden Eagles to a 40-33 advantage at the half.

MU started the second half strong, but after some nice work around the rim from Japannah Kellogg III and another triple from Pipes capped off a 10-0 run for the Phoenix, it was once again a four-point game, 52-48.

Garcia and McEwen, who combined for 46 points, helped Marquette pull away down the stretch, as the duo converted on 12 of its last 14 attempts.

At the 11:50 mark, the Golden Eagles began a 17-4 run which lasted 5 minutes, 12 seconds to jump out to a 71-57 lead with just over six minutes remaining. GB was never able to get MU’s lead back to single digits as Marquette secured an 82-68 win at home.

Pipes impressive outing brought a new career high for the senior, as the guard finished with 22 points on an 8-of-15 effort from the court and knocked down four triples in 36 minutes. Jefferson also set a new career high with GB, finishing with 17 points and a team-high six assists.

Kellogg III logged a career-high 11 points on a 4-of-9 performance in 25 minutes.

Green Bay will now travel to Northern Iowa for its last bout prior to conference play, as the Phoenix takes the floor at the McLeod Center on Saturday at 11 a.m.

