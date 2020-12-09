Advertisement

FAO Schwarz toy store listed on Airbnb for one magical night only

For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.
For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.

A family of four from the same New York City household can spend a night there on December 21.

They’ll have free rein of the two-story, 20,000 square foot wonderland.

A real FAO Schwarz toy soldier, masked and socially distanced, will be their host.

The fun includes a shopping spree courtesy of Airbnb, building your own remote-controlled car, a music lesson on the iconic giant dance-on piano and a feast.

The cost of the stay is only $25 plus taxes and fees.

An online lottery for the stay begins at noon on December 15 on Airbnb’s website.

Only one family can win, so FAO Schwarz and Airbnb are also hosting online experiences for everyone else across the world.

Those experiences can be booked starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews look for a Wisconsin fighter jet crash scene. Dec. 9, 2020.
Search continues for Wisconsin fighter jet pilot in UP crash
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Jordan Kawlewski
Green Bay Police looking for missing woman
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
Waushara County DA Laura Waite hasn't been seen at the courthouse or handled cases since late...
Records show former Waushara County D.A. was paid despite not showing up for work for four months

Latest News

Interior of Resch Expo construction
DEBRIEF: Resch Expo announces major event
DEBRIEF: New information on Waushara County D.A.'s absence
DEBRIEF: New information on Waushara County D.A.'s absence
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Vaccine distribution in rural America faces logistical challenges
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct